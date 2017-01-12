Police: Woman attacked at West Bay apartment complex

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is investigating reports of a woman being attacked and choked in West Bay’s Shores neighborhood.

According to police, the woman was on the grounds of an apartment complex Tuesday morning when an unidentified person “came up behind her and began to choke her.”

“The person was in possession of a knife and pushed [the victim] to the ground,” an RCIPS report on the incident stated.

“The woman fought with her attacker, who ran off.”

The woman was not physically injured in the attack, police said.

A vague description of the attacker was given to police, indicating the person wore dark clothing and a white cloth over their face.

No arrests were immediately reported. The RCIPS said it has increased officers’ presence in the area.