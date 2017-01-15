Former fire chief returns to work after hit-and-run acquittal

A senior Fire Service Department official who was acquitted last week of careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, in which two brothers were injured, will return to work this week, according to the department.

Former Acting Fire Chief John Bodden will return to duty Monday. He was placed on required leave – suspended with pay – after being arrested in June 2015 in connection with the Jan. 26, 2015 hit and run.

Mr. Bodden was found not guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 10, after Magistrate Philippa McFarlane found there was no case to answer.

Two brothers, ages 20 and 14, were hurt in the incident, after being knocked off the bike they were both riding. They were struck by a vehicle while on the pedestrian crossing in the four-lane section of the road near Savannah Primary School.

Chief Fire Officer David Hails said in a press release that Mr. Bodden would return to work “at the substantive rank of Station Officer.”

“Due to the length of time Mr. Bodden has been off duty, he will be placed on day shift until he has carried out refresher training and undergoes performance assessments to determine that he is fit for operational duty,” Chief Hails said.