50 years ago: Quadrille dancers keep history alive

In the Jan. 18, 1966 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, news from West Bay included:

“Club Inferno is to be complimented on its initiative in organizing a dance for the older people of the island in an endeavour to keep alive the old-time dances.

“To the music of Radley Gourzong (violin), Stanford Dixon (drummer), Danworth Rankine (guitar), and Charles Dixon (maracas), who are all from East End, the older folk enjoyed themselves and entertained the younger folk present by dancing the old quadrille.

“Mr. Radley Gourzong told the Caymanian Weekly that this dance was first introduced to Cayman by folk from Bodden Town who brought it from Honduras and Nicaragua, and must have been danced on the island from way back in the 19th century.

“Many of the older people still know the dances but it appears that Mr. Burnell Dixon and his group are the only ones who can give a demonstration today. We hope that they will continue to do so for many years to come.”

In the same issue, West Bay correspondent Leila Yates wrote:

“[In the above photo] Mr. Ducan Ebanks is pictured with cuts of beef from his own cows. Mrs. Ducan is holding corn grown on their own farm. They harvested over 2,000 last year and ask that more attention be paid to farming in the island.

“There was quite a good gathering of relatives and friends at 7 p.m. on the 14th, at the home of Rev. R. Coke to witness the exchange of the marriage vows between Miss Lucille Ebanks, daughter of Mrs. Merly Ebanks, and Capt. Samuel McNee Farrington. Mr. Owen Farrington was best man and his wife was the bride’s only attendant. The ceremony was performed by Rev. Coke and the bride was given in marriage by her grandfather Mr. Rennie Ebanks.”