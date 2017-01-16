People Who Time Forgot: Harley Rivers

Harley Rivers was known as one of Cayman’s best roof thatchers in his time. Anyone who remembers the beachfront lounge cabanas at the old Holiday Inn will have noticed his work.

He was a true gentleman who shone with old-time traditional kindness and hospitality; he always posed with a smile for tourists as he was performing his thatching along Seven Mile Beach. Unfortunately, thatching is a skill almost lost nowadays. A good thatched roof would never leak, and gave an ambience of traditional island architecture, which has become a thing of the past.

Mr. Rivers passed away in 2001.

This image is from the book “The People Time Forgot” by George Nowak, available at the National Museum. All proceeds from sales of the book go toward museum projects.