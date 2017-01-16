A program at Sir John A. Cumber is giving students the chance to enjoy a hot chocolate with the principal.

Starting last November, teachers from Key Stage One and Two began selecting one child weekly from each class who demonstrated by their actions and choices that they are responsible, respectful and safe, to take part.

“They should also exemplify the student attitudes and learner attributes of the Primary Years Program,” said teacher and library resources coordinator Annette Vaughan.

“They received a certificate and the special privilege of having hot chocolate and cookies with the principal.”

Principal Paul Samuel explained that the initiative was conceived and implemented in order to acknowledge and reward those who make a great effort to go above and beyond in their demonstration and practice of respect, responsibility and attitudes to learning and deportment.

He also noted that the program is a means of motivating and challenging students to aim high.

“It is lovely to spend some quality time with students who have worked particularly hard at achieving their personal goals,” said Mr. Samuel.

Response from the students has been positive.

“The hot chocolate with the principal was awesome. I liked the quiet time with the principal,” said student James Christian, 9.

Fellow student Kimora Bodden, also 9, said, “It was lovely. I liked that I could have a treat with the principal and talk with friends other than at the end of the day. The principal is nice. He makes us feel special.”

Nine-year-old Sumayyah Gordon liked having the opportunity to spend time with Mr. Samuel, and added, “He is a pretty good principal. I like his new idea.”

The program continues weekly with students from alternating key stages being awarded.

Through the second week in January, 112 students from Reception to Year 6 have been selected for the award. They also received a special certificate.