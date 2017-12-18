Sir John A. Cumber spreads festive cheer

Students at Sir John A. Cumber Primary got into the spirit of Christmas last week when the school presented Christmas concerts that were attended by parents, relatives, community members and well-wishers.

“All of the teachers throughout the school supported the children, and we are immensely proud of their wonderful achievements over the two performances. Well done, Sir John A. Cumber Primary School,” said Johanna Scantlebury, the school’s newly appointed music teacher.

Years 1 to 3 presented a Christmas rhyme about the traditional nativity scene through some lively and catchy songs on Dec. 12. The “Christmas Story” of Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus surrounded by shepherds, innkeepers, wise men and angels was also told.

“The children performed with confidence and energy. They gave us a performance to remember,” Ms. Scantlebury said.

Students in Years 4 to 6 explored different Christmas traditions around the world during their concert on Dec. 14.

After gathering information about two different countries, the students performed songs in the style of music from those counties. They ended the performances by reminding the audience of how Christmas was celebrated in the Cayman Islands.

The audience was also treated to a presentation of performances which included some talented solo singers such as Mary-K Minzett, Rosemary Rivers, Tessanne Hull, Paige Powery-Livingston, Marlon Scott, David Seymour and calypso dancer Josen Ebanks.

Ms. Scantlebury, assisted by Sherina Lloyd, directed the choirs.