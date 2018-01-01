Adventist Church makes pre-Christmas deliveries

The Adventist Church lowered the curtain on its 2017 community service program with a flurry of Pre-Christmas deliveries to individuals, families and care institutions across Grand Cayman and in Cayman Brac.

Over the pre-Christmas weekend, the church’s Community Services Department, with the help of various Adventist churches across Grand Cayman, distributed 175 fruit baskets and 60 bags of groceries.

“The aim of this venture was to put smiles on faces for the festive season and to show love and caring to those who are sick or are otherwise unable to move around or take care of their own needs,” said Assistant Community Services Director Angela Hall.

Ms. Hall noted that 60 of the fruit baskets were distributed to residents and staff of the Government residential homes for seniors.

“As we presented the gift baskets, we sang, read scriptures, prayed and otherwise encouraged residents and staff,” Ms. Hall said.

While making their deliveries, the church group also recognized the roles and contributions of the staff of the various facilities they visited. For example, a presentation was made to Greta Simmonds, a 21-year veteran caregiver serving at the East End Sunrise Cottage. Other than a brief stint on Cayman Brac and nine years at West Bay’s Golden Age residential home, Ms. Simmonds has served mainly at the East End Sunrise Cottage. Presentations were also made to the staff at the Pines Retirement Homes and Maple House, among others, as tokens of appreciation for their service.

On Saturday evening, Dec. 23, volunteers from the Savannah Adventist Church, along with Pathfinders (the Adventist Church’s youth association), assisted in hosting residents and seniors of the Bodden Town community at a meal at the district’s Civic Centre. Prior to the weekend round of activities, 150 bags of groceries were delivered at the recent Seniors’ Banquet, organized by the George Town church’s Community Services Department, which was attended by 110 seniors from George Town, North Side and West Bay.

In another Community Services Department event, this time by the Kings Church, some families and individuals in the Windsor Park and Prospect areas received an early Christmas gift on Dec. 17, when a band of eight volunteers and a troop of Pathfinders trekked through these communities, gift bags in hand. At the end of the enterprise, 35 bags, packed with food items from sardines, beans and rice, to flour, sugar and milk, were dispensed.