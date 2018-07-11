The Adventist Church honored Brianna Bodden, a Clifton Hunter High School graduate, for outstanding accomplishments on Friday.

Pastor Kent Price, youth minister for the Atlantic Caribbean Union, presented Brianna the recognition award on behalf of the Cayman Islands Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. Ivor Harry, the church’s education secretary said, “This is just the beginning of many great things.”

Brianna gained the highest number of distinctions ever awarded at her school. Currently a second year A-Level student at Cayman Prep, she is aiming for studies at one of the choice medical schools in the U.S., Canada or the U.K.

Brianna achieved 12 distinctions in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations and an “A” in the British General Certificate of Secondary Education. The previous record, held by a 2017 graduate, stood at 10 distinctions.

Brianna was also awarded the Deputy Governor’s Achievement Award, the Ethics Award, the Award for Excellence in STEM and, shared with other students, the school’s PTA award.

“It takes a village to raise a child. I am not this superhero; I am a normal girl. I just work hard at whatever I do,” Brianna said.

She credited her motivation, commitment and resilience to the support of her parents, Karen and Ernest Bodden, school, church community and an unwavering faith in God.

“My mother was always supportive of my high academic performance while my father offered emotional support,” she said.