John Gray student to take part in young leaders conference

Leah Robinson from George Town, a student at John Gray High School, will join students from across the world next week in the annual Global Young Leader’s Conference in Washington, D.C.

Leah’s teacher Cassandra Ebanks-Powery nominated her to attend the forum. In addition to being the head girl of John Gray High School and being the lieutenant governor of the Key Clubs of Grand Cayman, Leah is passionate about community service, according to a press release.

“With dreams of being a financial analyst, Leah is looking forward to gaining the hands-on business experience that the forum provides,” according to the release from organizers Business Innovation, part of conference organizers Envision.

“Business Innovation is a great opportunity for high-achieving scholars to get outside the classroom and see, through hands-on interactive learning, how to innovate and think creatively,” said Andrew Potter, the chief academic officer for Envision. “These students, who have already proven themselves academically, will be challenged to work on real-world, student-created projects to bring their studies and career interests to life.”

Another John Gray student, Mark Plowright, who is head boy at the school, attended an earlier session this summer.

According to organizers, since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop their leadership, scholarship and career skills.