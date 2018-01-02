Bodden recognized for academic work

Brianna Bodden, 16, has been an exceptional pupil since she started at Clifton Hunter High School.

The well-rounded student, with her never-give-up attitude, has been involved in just about every aspect of school life. She plays netball, is an avid swimmer and is involved in track and field, having represented the school in all these athletic disciplines.

Brianna also represented her school in the Conyers’ School Debate, the National Oratorical competition and the KPMG Brain Bowl, while garnering gold and silver medals in the annual National Children’s Festival of the Arts in the areas of creative writing and music (voice and instrument).

Brianna’s busy lifestyle continued with her diligent attitude toward service; she was a peer mentor, Key Club vice president, president of the Financial Awareness Now Club, vice captain for the academy track team and director of the Cayman Islands Youth Assembly. Outside of school, Brianna found it important to be an active member of her church by fulfilling roles such as the assistant youth leader, Children’s Choir director, Vacation Bible School crew leader, assistant communications director and also a member of the Pathfinders Club.

Brianna’s leadership roles included being the coordinator for the Formal Committee, prefect/deputy head girl and the chairperson of the Student Council Executive. She has also represented the Cayman Islands at the Global Young Leaders Conference, the Rotary Youth Leadership Conference and the Key Club District Convention, among others.

She topped off her impressive tenure at Clifton Hunter by attaining 12 passes overall, 11 being grade 1 passes at CXC and an A grade in GCSE statistics. She now attends the sixth form at Cayman Prep and High School, where she continues to excel academically.

The Proud of Them initiative recognizes the positive achievements of young people between the ages of 10 and 25. Through a public nomination process, individuals are honored in various categories. Each person selected is featured for six months on billboards across the Cayman Islands and receives a certificate and $500.