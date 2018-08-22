The Adventist Church is assisting families as they prepare to send their kids back to school.

Around 350 children, most accompanied by parents, attended a back-to-school giveaway and fun day at the Airport Park on Sunday. Students were gifted 250 school bags and 80 packages filled with school supplies, and organizers also distributed pens, crayons, geometry instruments and writing paper.

The school supplies were made available from a combination of donations by church members and purchases by the Community Services Department. The department’s director, Pastor Caple Thompson, and Assistant Director Angela Hall presided over the effort to supply the area’s students.

Church members across Grand Cayman’s Adventist churches collected the supplies, and the Community Services Department met last Saturday to organize and prepare them for distribution.

Children ranging in age from kindergarten to high school enjoyed complimentary drinks, hot dogs and hamburgers on Sunday, and they had the chance to play on bouncy castles.

The elected representative of George Town Central, Kenneth Bryan, attended the event, as did Chief Education Officer Lyneth Monteith and Paulinda Mendoza-Williams, the deputy director of the Department of Children and Family Services.

Mr. Bryan thanked the Adventist Church for its focus on education and for its contribution to the welfare of the community’s students.

“When you receive your supplies,” said Mr. Bryan to the students assembled at the event’s opening ceremony, “I encourage you to work as hard as you can to show your gratitude.”

Ms. Mendoza-Williams reminded the parents that their children need them to be involved in their schooling and that the students can accomplish great things with their support.

“Without your consistent effort and involvement,” Ms. Mendoza-Williams said, “your children’s success cannot be guaranteed.”