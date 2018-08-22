Steve Higgins & Friends will return to the Cayman Islands early next month to help raise funds for cancer-related programs on island.

The Sunday, Sept. 2 concert will be the Jamaican tenor’s second show in Cayman in a little over a year.

Organizers said the show, called “Embracing Romance,” will include music from various genres, including classical, jazz, love songs, ballads and well-known Broadway favorites.

In May last year, a full house of patrons at the ARC in Camana Bay attended “An Enchanting Evening of Musical Excellence,” where Mr. Higgins appeared along with the Cayman National Choir and Orchestra. He subsequently presented checks from the proceeds of the show to the Cayman Islands Cancer Society and the Cayman National Choir and Orchestra.

This year, proceeds will go to outreach programs run by the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens and the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.

Mr. Higgins was the headliner in the Birmingham Commonwealth Association and the Association of Jamaican Nationals in Birmingham’s tribute in June 2016 that celebrated the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II.

He toured Scotland, performing in Edinburgh, London and Manchester, engaging in musical workshops in several cities. In 2017, he delivered workshops at the University College of the Cayman Islands, and other educational institutions.

In his concert at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort next month, he will be joined by sopranos Dahlia Wynter and April Marr, and creative dancer Amaya Lewis. The show begins at 6 p.m.

For tickets, call Funky Tang’s at 949-0998, or Superstitch at 939-3141 or 916-5008.