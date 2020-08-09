Optimist Club cleans Airport Park

The Optimist Club of George Town recently teamed up with members of the Public Works Department to spruce up the Airport Park.

“We looked at the park, and at first it didn’t look so bad,” said Optimist Club president Deandra Batchelor. “But, by the time we started cleaning, we realised that there was quite a lot of garbage.”

Batchelor said what was supposed to be a 90-minute job for the team of five, soon ballooned into a four-hour project, which took place 1 Aug.

“We started shortly after 7am, and didn’t finish until 11:30am,” she said. “When we were finished, we had collected quite a few bags of trash.”

Discarded take-out food boxes, plastic containers and cigarette butts, along with empty bottles of alcohol and cans, were among the top things collected.

“Members from the Public Works Department also brought chainsaws and other power tools to assist with trimming back overgrown trees and branches,” said Batchelor.

The main objective of the non-profit Optimist Club is to improve opportunities for children.

“Each year we hold several debate and essay competitions along with several other activities aimed at bringing out the best in our children,” Batchelor said. “This [clean-up] initiative is the latest in of several ongoing efforts to have a clean, friendly environment for our kids and the wider community.”

Batchelor said although the club is based in George Town, members are scouting other parts of Grand Cayman to spruce up, with the next site possibly a park in Bodden Town.

Anyone who wishes to get involved is encouraged to contact the Optimist Club by emailing [email protected], or calling or messaging 328-8361.