One man in hospital after two-vehicle collision

One man is in hospital being treated for life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Walkers Road just before 9pm Saturday.

Police have closed both the north and south lanes along Walkers Road between Academy Way and Rowley Rise. Motorists are being asked to avoid that area if possible or otherwise to exercise caution.

The injured driver was trapped inside his vehicle and needed to be extricated by the Cayman Islands Fire Service, according to an RCIPS press release. He was then transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle did not report any injuries, police said.

Officers were on the scene investigating the crash.