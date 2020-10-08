Students recognised for academics, community service

A group of public-school students has been recognised by the Optimist Club of George Town for excelling in academics and community service.

Deandra Batchelor, the club’s immediate past president, told the Cayman Compass the 19 students were nominated by their teachers.

“For this year’s Youth Appreciation, the criteria were relatively simple. We asked schools to select outstanding students who have excelled in academic achievements and in community service,” said Batchelor. “We honour these youths by an Award of Certification.”

The non-profit Optimist Club’s main objective is to improve opportunities for children. The club’s youth-appreciation programme is now in its 12th year in Cayman.

“Youth Appreciation is the most popular programme sponsored by clubs throughout Optimist International, with more than 2,000 clubs participating each year,” Batchelor said.

This year, students from Savanah Primary School, Sir John A Cumber Primary School, Bodden Town Primary School, Edna Moyle Primary School, John Gray High School and Clifton Hunter High School were awarded at a 29 Sept. ceremony. Batchelor said plans are also in place to recognise students from Lighthouse School.