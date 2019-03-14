Students to compete in oratorical contest

The Optimist Club of George Town is holding an oratorical contest on Saturday for high school students.

Eight students from four high schools on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac will each speak for five minutes on this year’s topic, “Is there a fine line between optimism and reality?”

The event is designed to empower youth to become effective communicators and confident global citizens, according to the Optimist Club’s Elaine Harris. The first-place winner of the George Town club will represent Cayman at the district competition in Kingston, Jamaica, on April 6. There, the speaker will compete with other Caribbean students to win US$2,500 in scholarships and other prizes. The district winner will then have a chance to win another US$20,000 at the world championships in St. Louis, Missouri, in June.

The Cayman event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Town Hall. Admission is free, and people are asked to be seated by 9:40 a.m.

The Optimist Club is a volunteer organization focused on helping children.