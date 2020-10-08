Clean up the Brac landfill

Before Cayman Brac is opened to tourism and COVID-bearing travellers from abroad, time to finally clean up the egregiously nasty dump of that treasured island’s south side.

The dump site property is at the foot of the massive Bluff itself. The land for the south-side dump was donated to the Cayman Islands government by Capt. Mabry Kirkconnell – a Bracker’s fine gift of land, polluted beyond redemption for the past 30 years.

Time to clean up the Brac dump before tourists are welcomed to the Beloved Isle.

Nan Socolow