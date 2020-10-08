Cayman should attract professionals to work here remotely

I notice that Bermuda recently introduced a visa programme to encourage people to come work on their island.

This 12-month programme is aimed at attracting professionals that work remotely to come work in a safe environment.

These professionals (in Cayman) would need to book an airline ticket, rent a car, rent accommodation, buy food and pay utility bills.They would likely support the local economy by frequenting restaurants and enjoying the many other things Cayman has to offer. Being professionals, they would likely have more disposable income than the usual workers of the service industry.

Cayman needs to continue thinking outside the box and look at as many options as possible to grow its economy in these difficult times. This may not be a huge income generator but it is a step in the right direction and a small boost to local business.

Greg Richmond-Peck