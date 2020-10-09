BAND AID festival plans to play on Cayman’s heartstrings

With COVID restrictions and no tourism for months, times have been tough on musicians and lovers of live music.

Thankfully, as regulations have eased, performers have found their way to the stage again, entertaining audiences that badly need some musical cheer. From Sandbar to Peppers and Tillie’s to Macabuca, the sounds of local troubadours can now be heard on a weekly basis.

Sound Solutions and Epic Day Entertainment have witnessed the positive effect these gigs have had on everyone, and so they are upping the ante this Saturday at Macabuca with the BAND AID concert and fundraiser.

The goals of the event are twofold: To give the Cayman public a way to see multiple acts in one day, and to put money in the pockets of musicians who need financial assistance in these difficult times.

Well-recognised names are on the roster, such as Bona Fide, Hi Tide, Sea N’ B and Suckerbox. All told, there will be 10 local acts in eight hours – quite the feat – but considering the fact that Sian Weinzweig (Epic Day) and Derrick McKay (Sound Solutions/Suckerbox) were able to handle the pressures of being involved in KAABOO 2019, BAND AID should be a breeze.

“Live music is one of the things we have all been missing since COVID became a part of our lives,” said Weinzweig. “BAND AID is a great way to get your fill of local entertainment, all at one venue.”

“The buzz about the event has been great,” said McKay. “Beyond supporting local musicians financially, this concert will give bands and their audiences a way to connect on a bigger scale. It will be entertaining and a cathartic experience for everyone.”

BAND AID 1 of 7

Lineup of acts

Mel McCoy Ensemble

If you have lived in Cayman for any length of time, you’ll know the name Mel McCoy. He has led his own groups and sat in as a special guest for countless others. This is a rare treat to see him on the big stage with his ensemble.

Glen Scott

Glen Scott is probably one of the most dapper musicians on the island. Recognisable by his jaunty hat and bowtie, he is a master on the guitar, specialising in Latin music but able to play virtually anything. You’ll find him solo at local venues, or joining larger bands at hotspots like Anchor & Den.

Bona Fide

Led by the versatile vocals of Isadora Ferrao, Bona Fide is one of the most popular ‘party bands’ on the island. Often leading the charge on the dance floor at corporate events, they also raise the roof at charity functions, such as the annual Breast Cancer Gala.

Hi Tide

Sean Hennings and Shane Allenger make up one of the most enduring and successful musical duos in Cayman. When they aren’t playing private gigs on mega-yachts or being spirited away to an overseas booking, they are entertaining crowds at Deckers restaurant every weekend. Hi Tide has produced multiple albums and written countless original songs that have garnered them fans across the globe.

Ocho Loco

Are you a fan of flamenco and Latin music? Then make sure you catch the mega-band Ocho Loco for their set. With a strong mix of vocals, percussion, trumpet, guitar, and other instruments, they’ll have you up and dancing in no time. Their grasp of the Latin vibe has made them a primary choice for Havana-themed nights at public events and private functions.

Jeff Japal Trio

Jeff Japal tickles the ivories, as they say, like no other. He has been playing music in Cayman since the good old days, lending his skills to his own groups and sitting in with others. He is joined by Roger ‘Bugs’ Wilson on bass and the legendary drummer, Mark McTaggart – the only man who can carry off eyeliner and make it sexy.

Sea N’ B/Sugardaddi Mashup

Chuck and Barrie Quappe are the backbone of Sea N’ B, a group that has proven there’s nothing they can’t play. Every year, they have embraced a different theme for the Cayman Heart Fund Gala and have come up with full sets from The Beatles to the age of disco, complete with costumes. They are also known for their commitment to keeping old-time calypso songs alive, while seamlessly switching to country, classics, top 40 and rock.

Sugardaddi rocks out like no other trio, so joining Sea N’ B on stage for BAND AID just makes sense. Expect a seven-piece-strong group of musicians and vocalists at the height of their powers.

Dario Rivers

Eschewing the gentle ballads often favoured by the solo singer/guitarist, Rivers tends more towards the indie artists, making him stand out from the crowd. His strong vocals, coupled with an intimate knowledge of his instrument, get him bookings at popular bars around the island.

The Neverines

In case you hadn’t heard, The Neverines is one of the hottest bands on the island. They have been packing out Sandbar whenever they play there and now they bring their selection of indie rock tunes to the big concert. Muse, Kings of Leon, Oasis and The Cult are all on their set list menu. Prepare to organise a mosh pit.

Suckerbox

These lads have been around for a while, but they really made their presence known at KAABOO CAYMAN, which led to an offer for them to play KAABOO DEL MAR in September last year – a huge endorsement of their skills and ability to command an audience. Pop-punk is their musical poison of choice, and they play a mix of hit covers and originals.

Applying for funds

If you are a Caymanian who works in the music and entertainment industry and are in need of financial assistance at this time, email [email protected] for the application form. Applications will be reviewed by a non-partisan panel and distributions made to approved applicants.

Tickets

The doors open at 2pm and entry is $25 for adults with only a donation requested for children under 12. Macabuca will donate 50 cents for every Caybrew product purchased, and a raffle will be held with tons of prizes available to win. The public can tip or donate towards the funds raised here.