Final week of Heineken Happy Hour features local favourites

On Sunday, restaurants and bars will begin reopening, so the odds are good that residents will be wanting to get out and sample live music in person.

Therefore, this will be the final week for the Heineken Happy Hour, broadcast live on the Cayman Compass Facebook page.

Once again, some of Cayman’s best musicians will be bringing their talents into your home via the internet.

On Wednesday, guitarist Glen Scott entertains with his finger-picking skills, and on Friday, the very popular trio of Chuck, Barrie and Teri Quappe in in the hot seat.

Both happy hours start at 5pm.

Glen Scott

Scott has mastered the sounds of Latin music with some other genres tossed into the mix, making him a much sought-after guitarist on the local scene. He has played at all the major Seven Mile Beach resorts and for countless weddings and private events.

Chuck, Barrie and Teri Quappe

This father-mother-daughter trio is known for performing everything from tropical favourites to show tunes. Chuck and Barrie also play as Sea N’ B, a legendary local band which also backs up Barefoot Man.

Tune into www.facebook.com/caycompass on Wednesday and Friday, and should you feel so inclined, you can tip the artists at www.eventpro.ky/heineken-happy-hour.