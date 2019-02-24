Brac residents urged to dispose of metal waste

Cayman Brac residents are being urged by the Department of Environmental Health to transport derelict vehicles and other metal waste to the Cayman Brac Landfill by Feb. 26.

The DEH is currently conducting a metal baling activity at the landfill, which began on Feb. 11. The baling will create additional space within the landfill, and it is the only scheduled operation this year.

The DEH has baled 75 vehicles and created 150 full metal bales since the operation began.

Patricia Eke, environmental health officer assigned to the Sister Islands, said it is important for Cayman Brac residents to make every possible effort to get metal rubbish to the landfill.

“Those who are genuinely unable to afford to have derelict vehicles removed may contact me directly to make arrangements for their removal,” Mrs. Eke said.

Residents may contact Mrs. Eke by telephone on 916-4201.