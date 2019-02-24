Whittaker named to position at WORC

Katherine Whittaker, the former director of the Youth Services Unit, has been named the new head of Labour Demands, Development and Training for Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman.

Ms. Whittaker, a civil servant for 28 years, has also served as the deputy director of the Department of Youth and Sports and as an associate inspector with the Office of Education Services.

She also spent many years as a teacher at the former Cayman Islands Middle School and John Gray High School. Ms. Whittaker eventually became the deputy Hhad of the English department at John Gray.

Ms. Whittaker completed a secondment with the Portfolio of the Civil Service in 2017, and she spent her time there as a manager of leadership and learning, among other duties. During her 14-month post, she managed the Institute of Leadership Management Level 3 Certificate course.

Ms. Whittaker also was an officer with the Portfolio of the Civil Service’s Corporate and Strategic Human Resource Unit.

“As the agency formally known as National Workforce Development Agency (NWDA) continues to transition to WORC,” said WORC Director Sharon Roulstone, “Ms. Whittaker will play a crucial role in executing the vision of WORC, which is to lead the pursuit of full Caymanian employment and economic prosperity for all through service excellence.”

In her new capacity, Ms. Whittaker will facilitate the collection of data by analyzing present and future labor force demands in order to better prepare citizens to participate fully in the job market.

“We are delighted to welcome Ms. Whittaker to the WORC family,” Ms. Roulstone said, “And look forward to supporting her efforts in leading the new vision and goals for WORC.”