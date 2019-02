A large black-and-white portrait of the Rev. John Gray and his wife, was loaned to John Gray High School, which has not had an image of the man for whom it was named. The photo is part of the National Archives, which organized the initiative.

On hand to present the portrait was the Rev. Gray’s son, John Gray. From left: Charisse Morrison, senior archive and information officer, Principal Jon Clark, history teacher Georgia Harding and John Gray.