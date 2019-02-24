Paul Mannix Scott pleaded guilty in Grand Court on Friday to causing the death of Sharon Gayle-Clarke by driving dangerously on Feb. 27, 2018 near the intersection of Bight Road with Tibbetts Turn in Cayman Brac.

When he was charged, police identified him as the driver of the Honda Accord that crashed with the RAV4 being driven by Mrs. Gayle-Clarke, 51. When the incident occurred, she had been driving to the Kirkconnell Community Care Centre, where she was a long-serving care worker. Mrs. Gayle-Clarke had been scheduled that night for the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift.

Mr. Scott, 38, was represented by attorney Nicholas Dixey, who called the matter “a very tragic case.” He told Justice Marlene Carter it has caused the defendant distress; he felt he had been unable to express his remorse and sympathy to the victim’s family.

The attorney advised that one expert report had calculated Mr. Scott’s speed at the time of the collision at 81 mph. A second report put it at 69 mph. The speedometer itself showed 50 mph.

He asked for a social inquiry report. The judge agreed and added that she would also order a victim impact report.

At Mr. Dixey’s request, she disqualified Mr. Scott from driving for five years, as required by law.

Sentencing was set for Thursday, May 9.