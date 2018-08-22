Two injured after car hits wall

Two occupants of a car were injured when the vehicle hit a wall of a house in Bodden Town Tuesday night.

Police said they received a 911 report of a single-vehicle accident shortly after 9 p.m.

The accident occurred when a Honda CR-V veered off the side of the road and hit a concrete wall of a residence in the vicinity of Spice Drive, off Shamrock Road, according to a police statement.

The man driving the vehicle was able to exit, but the female passenger was stuck in the car and had to be removed by the Cayman Islands Fire Service.

Police said both sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was extensively damaged, as well as the wall it collided into.

The man has since been discharged from the hospital. The woman remained in hospital Wednesday in stable condition awaiting further treatment.