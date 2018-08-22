School start times for fall semester

GOVERNMENT PRIMARY SCHOOLS
All government primary schools reopen on Monday, Aug. 27, at 8:30 a.m.
An orientation day at the public primary schools will be held on Friday, Aug. 24, for all new students, who are required to be accompanied by their parent/guardian.
GOVERNMENT HIGH SCHOOLS
John Gray High School
- Aug. 27: Orientation day for new Year 7 students and new Year 11 students only, 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
- Aug. 27: Orientation day for new students to the school/transfers in Years 8 to 10 only, who should report to main office at 8 a.m. for induction, which will last until 10 a.m.
- Aug. 28: Years 7, 10 and 11 students only, 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
- Aug. 29: School reopens for all students at 8 a.m. First day back for students in Years 8 and 9.
Clifton Hunter High School
- Aug. 27: New Year 7 and new Year 11 students only, 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
- Aug. 28: Years 7, 10 and 11 students only, 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
- Aug. 29: School reopens for all students at 8 a.m. First day back for students in Years 8 and 9.
Layman E. Scott Sr. High School
- Aug. 27: School reopens for Years 7–12 at 8 a.m.
C.I. Further Education Centre
- Aug. 27: Year 11 students collect exam results and receive initial consulting: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Aug. 28: Year 12 students collect exam results.
- Aug. 31: Class induction for all Year 12 students.
- Sept. 3: School reopens for all students at 8:10 a.m.
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Cayman International School
- Aug. 21: School reopened
Triple C School
- Aug. 24: School reopens
Montessori By The Sea
- Aug. 27: School reopens
Hope Academy
- Aug. 27: School reopens
St. Ignatius Catholic School
- Aug. 28: School reopens
Grace Christian Academy
- Aug. 28: School reopens, half day
Cayman Prep and High School
- Aug. 29: School reopens
First Baptist Christian School
- Sept. 3: School reopens
Cayman Academy
- Sept. 4: School reopens
Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Aug. 21: School reopened