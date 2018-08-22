Rowan McLean is not looking forward to the early alarm going off on Monday. Its buzz will mean the end of summer and a return to school.

School, said Rowan, 15, is not what’s hard.

“Just the waking up part,” he said.

And the loss of lazy days, which, he said, he did not get enough of.

“I feel like I need more time with my friends, just hanging out,” said the young man who spent his break as a counselor-in-training with the YMCA summer camp program.

For most Cayman students, this is the last week of summer. Government schools start back up on Monday, except for the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre, where classes begin Sept. 3. Most private schools kick off classes either this week or next, although Wesleyan Christian Academy and Cayman International School are already back in session.

Rowan was talking over the background buzz of about 100 kids of all ages preparing for their next activity at the summer camp, at the Little League’s Field of Dreams. The camp is winding up an eight-week stretch.

If Rowan is reluctant about returning to the classroom, Lucia Phillips-Hernaez, 8, is raring to go.

“I like summer, but I’m also excited that school’s going to start,” she said with a big smile. “It’s a new year and you start fresh.”

Lucia, who would like to be a scientist, said she is hoping to learn to play a new musical instrument this year. “I already play the piano,” she said. “We’ve been learning about the ukulele and I find that very interesting.”

Campmate Macks Robertson, 10, will be starting his first year at John Gray High School. Macks, who would like to pursue a career as a pilot, said he is not anxious about entering high school, but would take a few more days of summer if he could get them.

He’d like to have a little more time at the pool, he said, and some unstructured hours “just to get more freedom.”

The start of school marks the end of the busiest time of year for Jenny Stuesser, YMCA camp director. “We welcomed over 600 campers over the summer,” she said.

Now she has to switch gears.

“We are excited to launch our afterschool programs,” Ms. Stuesser said. “We’ll look forward to continuing to grow those programs.”

At least until next summer rolls around.