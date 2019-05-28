Tight matches in Philippine Volleyball Club’s league championship

The evening of Sunday, 5 May, was anything but quiet at Airport Park as teams, fans, friends and families gathered to watch the championship games of the Philippine Volleyball Club Indoor League.

Many of the teams were winners of titles from the previous season.

On the women’s court were the Clyde Built Construction Lady Knights, defending their title against the Seven Mile Beach Dental Clinic. The coed court saw Mainstay Sailing and Peerless Bs & Bros competing for the gold, and the Men’s division was scheduled to follow, with the defending champions, the Blue Iguanas, taking on Surebuilt.

The competition got under way with Seven Mile Beach Dental Clinic quickly pulling ahead of the Lady Knights. Chante Smith had several kills that allowed SMBDC to take the first set 25-20. The Lady Knights’ coach, Richard Campbell, attempted to inspire his team by reminding them of their four consecutive championships leading up to this game, but try as they might, the Knights could not overcome SMBDC’s strong attack.

SMBDC defeated the defending champs in two straight sets, winning the second 25-21.

The competition continued on the adjacent court with the coed division.

Finishing the regular season in second place, Mainstay Sailing easily secured their spot in the coed division finals. The path to the final was anything but smooth sailing for Peerless Bs & Bros, who had to rise up from fourth place in order to earn their spot in the championship game.

Mainstay Sailing was fairly confident going into the first set, and they easily defeated their opponents 25-15. They rode the momentum from the first set into the second, claiming the title of champions with a 25-10 victory.

With the handshakes, well wishes, and line up checks complete, the men took to the court for what was bound to be a tough match.

The Blue Iguanas had a lot riding on this game, and the pressure clearly got to them as they began trailing Surebuilt early in the first set. Despite Heron Espinoza’s incredible sets and Keeble Knight’s 18 attacks, the Blue Iguanas failed to bridge the gap and lost 25-20.

However, the Blue Iguanas were not going down without a fight, revising their plan of attack and coming out swinging in the second set. Surebuilt held their own, matching the Iguanas point for point, but surprise attacks from James Zabala and Charlie Ma, each earning eight points for the Blue Iguanas, were essential in narrowly clinching a 25-23 victory.

The third set consisted of long rallies, and the hotly contested game made it next to impossible for either team to maintain a secure lead. In the end, the Blue Iguanas claimed victory by a small margin as they won by a single point due to the cap at 17.