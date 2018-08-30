Kids ready and set to learn

A back-to-school supplies drive, called Ready, Set, Learn! last weekend brought out more than 200 students who collected items at the Airport Park as they prepared to return to their classrooms this week.

The event was hosted by the Lloyd Barker Foundation’s Pursuit of Excellence team, who invited students and parents to collect bags, composition books, pencils, crayons, calculators, geometry sets and more.

A total of 217 students benefited from the drive.

“It was really exciting to see that so many children came out to collect their school supplies,” Lloyd Barker said. “I and the other members of Pursuit of Excellence felt refreshed, giving of our best and knowing that many students and families will feel supported, encouraged, and equipped for the new school year.”

He said the team had only two and a half weeks to plan the event, but “when there’s

a will, there’s a way,” he said. Several local companies stepped up to sponsor the event, provide monetary assistance or services, or donate time and resources.