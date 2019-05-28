Hawaiian Luau fundraiser supports Committee of Hope

Hedge Funds Care Cayman’s Committee of Hope is hosting its second annual Hawaiian Luau event on Thursday night, dubbed ‘Hawaii Three-0’.

The fundraiser will be held at the Royal Palms Beach Club, starting at 5:30pm.

Attendees are invited to kick off their shoes, break their loud, flowered shirts out of the closet, and don a Hawaiian lei for the occasion. There will be limbo on the beach, followed by flame-throwing fire dancers and the chance to win one of a host of raffle prizes. Raffle tickets will be on sale on the night.

The Hawaiian word luau refers to the young edible leaves of the taro plant. These leaves were traditionally used to wrap food that was placed in an imu (underground oven) for a feast.

Proceeds from all Committee of Hope events go to Hedge Funds Care Cayman, a charity designed to fund organisations that prevent and treat child abuse in Cayman.

Hedge Funds Care Cayman is part of an international organisation made up of hedge fund professionals. The Committee of Hope was formed to further support the charity by hosting semi-annual events, each being a combination of fundraising, networking and fun, co-chaired by Carol Reynolds, executive director of Queensgate Bank & Trust and Sherri Fleming, director of PwC. Past popular events include the annual Oktoberfest, Havana Nights, and the Cayman Night at the Races Derby.

Tickets for the luau are $55 per person and include dinner and two drinks. Email [email protected] for more information.