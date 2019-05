Police took into custody a Nigerian man who the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said was wanted in connection with incidents of fraud.

The RCIPS issued a photograph and a public appeal for assistance in locating Kenneth Emeka Ajana on Monday. He had arrived in Grand Cayman on 23 May.

On Tuesday, the RCIPS stated that Customs and Border Control officers, with the assistance of police officers, had taken Ajana into custody “without incident”.