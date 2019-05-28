Appleby sponsors Transcontinental Trusts International Forum

Appleby announced it is a sponsor of the annual Private Client TransTrusts International Forum held in Bermuda from 5-7 June 2019. Private Client and Trusts Partners Carlos de Serpa Pimentel and Alison MacKrill will be speaking on various panels throughout the event.

“We are very much looking forward to this year’s conference, which focuses on the stability and security of clients’ assets, the trusts industry, as well as family and contentious trust issues,” said Pimentel. “The event is always well attended by high-profile industry peers from across the globe and we are pleased to be participating actively again this year.”

MacKrill will be speaking on ‘Offshore Update – Substance Rules and the EU Blacklist’, while Pimentel will be contributing on a panel on ‘International Planning in Volatile Jurisdictions’.