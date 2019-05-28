Ogier associates called to the Cayman Bar

Ogier’s newest associates Graeme Loarridge, Melanie McKernan and Richard Parrish have all been admitted to the Cayman Bar. The trio have all joined Ogier’s Cayman team since January, among a total of 11 new hires to date in 2019.

Loarridge has several years’ experience advising on corporate matters including mergers and acquisitions, private equity investments and corporate governance. He is qualified in Scotland and has experience owning and operating a business in the digital sector.

McKernan has been admitted in Australia since 2011. She is focussed on insolvency and banking-related disputes, having experience of litigation in private practice, work as a judge’s associate and also as an in-house lawyer within an international commercial bank.

Parrish has practised in Australia for seven years. He worked in the disputes team at an Australian firm, where he primarily focussed on the institution, conduct and defence of contentious insolvency and restructuring litigation on behalf of liquidators.

James Bergstrom, Ogier’s practice partner in Cayman, said the firm continues to grow in response to client demand and expects to announce more recruitments in the coming weeks.