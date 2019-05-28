Conyers adds partner to corporate practice

Conyers has appointed Nicholas Pattman as a partner in the Corporate practice in the Cayman Islands. Pattman advises on a broad range of corporate and finance matters with particular experience in venture capital, private equity and hedge funds.

“With a move to new offices, new branding for the firm and some recent key strategic hires, it is an exciting time to join Conyers in Cayman,” Pattman said. “I am looking forward to collaborating with colleagues and offices from across the network and playing a part in the continued growth and overall success of the firm.”

Pattman trained and worked in the corporate and capital markets practice of a magic circle law firm in London, Milan and Rome before moving in-house as EMEA legal counsel at a large Japanese banking and financial services group. Before joining Conyers, he was a partner at a leading offshore firm in the Cayman Islands where he specialised in investment funds and corporate and finance matters.