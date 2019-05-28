Katherine Muldoon called to the Cayman bar

After practising law in two bustling metropolises, attorney Katherine Muldoon has elected to experience the ambience of the Cayman Islands.

On Wednesday, 17 April, Justice Cheryll Richards called Muldoon to the local bar.

The admission was moved by the managing partner of McGrath Tonner, David McGrath.

Justice Richards welcomed Muldoon, indicating that she was well qualified to practise in the jurisdiction and that she was joining a busy and thriving local firm.

Muldoon studied law at the University of the West of England before practising as a solicitor first in Bristol and more recently at Slater & Gordon in London. She specialises in all aspects of family law. She told the court that she was delighted to have been called to the bar and very much looked forward to getting started in Cayman.