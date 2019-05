Sol Petroleum Cayman Islands and Esso Service Station dealers teamed up with Cayman drivers to help raise funds for the Cayman Islands Diabetes Association. Over a six-week period, five cents from every gallon of fuel sold was donated to CIDA.

Also, on 16 March, Sol Cayman, Esso station dealers and Sol staff organised and participated in the Help Cayman 345 Diabetes Awareness Walk/Run. The proceeds from both events were donated to the charity.