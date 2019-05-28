Global accountancy, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton have announced the establishment of a new tax practice in Cayman and the appointment of Chris Willemse to lead the division.

Grant Thornton Cayman Islands’ new tax practice will offer compliance and advisory services for US tax returns and US foreign reporting for a wide range of clientele, including hedge funds and private equity, insurance and individuals.

Willemse has more than 25 years’ experience in tax, spanning Canada, the US and the Americas. He is a specialist in US reporting requirements for the alternative investment industry and has expertise in structuring issues associated with US tax compliance.

Dara Keogh, managing partner of Grant Thornton Cayman Islands, welcomed Willemse to the firm, stating: “We are delighted to have expanded our practice and to be offering a tax service from Grant Thornton Cayman Islands. Adding this line to our services, compliments our stronghold as the fastest-growing firm in Cayman, and widens our offering to current and future clients with US tax reporting requirements.

“Chris is a highly reputable tax expert, and we are thrilled to welcome him and his wealth of experience to lead the new tax practice,” Keogh said.