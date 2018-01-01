Police go 3-for-3 in locating missing persons

Police received three separate missing-person reports on Wednesday, and found all three people involved in the reports by the end of the day, according to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service press release.

The reports involved a child, an elderly tourist, and a teenager, all of whom were found in good health.

Just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, 911 dispatched officers to a report of a missing elderly woman with memory problems and limited English, who was last seen near the Cayman Beach Suites. Officers received a photo of the woman and searched on the beach, finding her near The Ritz-Carlton.

Later that evening, around 6 p.m., police were also dispatched to a report of a missing 5-year-old boy who had been last seen at Public Beach. The boy had been playing with his brother, but disappeared when his parent “turned away for a few minutes,” according to RCIPS spokesperson Jacqueline Carpenter.

Officers searched the beach with members of the public, finding him and returning him to his relieved parent at Calico Jack’s.

Finally, just before midnight, officers on proactive patrol in the School House Road area of George Town came across two males “behaving suspiciously,” one of whom hurriedly departed when he was approached, stated Ms. Carpenter.

When the police checked the residence into which the male fled, they discovered a teenage girl who had been reported missing earlier, stated Ms. Carpenter.

“Even though these reports are resolved happily in nearly all cases, they are extremely scary situations for those making the report, and we make a point of responding as quickly and thoroughly as we can,” said RCIPS Inspector Courtney Myles, the head of the Neighbourhood Policing Department.