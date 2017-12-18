Man robbed outside home at gunpoint

Two armed robbers stole cash from a man outside his home in the Smith Road area of George Town Friday night, police reported Monday.

According to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the victim had driven home after closing shop at two nighttime businesses in central George Town. After parking, he was approached by two men, dressed in black T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts, who exited a black vehicle.

Both men were armed with handguns and demanded money, which the victim retrieved from the car. The men then left with the quantity of cash. Police did not disclose how much money was taken.

No shots were fired and no one was harmed in the robbery, police said.