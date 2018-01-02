Owners of natural Christmas trees can deposit their trees at six Department of Environmental Health collection points throughout Grand Cayman, the department advised.

Residents are urged to remove all wires and ornaments from Christmas trees before placing them into collection bins. The bins will be available until Friday, Jan. 19.

The trees will be shredded and provided to the public as free mulch at the George Town Cricket Field on Saturday, Jan. 20 from around 8 a.m. Mulch will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, the department stated in a press release. Residents are invited to come out early and to bring their shovels and bags for the removal of the mulch. The bins will be provided at the following locations:

Ed Bush Stadium, West Bay

George Town Cricket Field

George Town landfill public drop-off area

Spotts Dock

Entrance of Frank Sound Road

Front of George Dixon Park, East End.