Man seriously injured after stabbing

A 25-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the chest in a brawl outside a bar in the early hours on Saturday.

The West Bay man, who was still in hospital Tuesday in a serious but stable condition, was among four people arrested in the aftermath of the fight close to Whiskey Mist in the Strand Entertainment Complex in the Seven Mile Beach area.

All four people involved suffered injuries after an argument escalated. One of the men involved in the incident just before 1 a.m. was reported to have used a crowbar.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the stabbing.

The victim of the stabbing was also arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, according to a police statement.

Two others, a 32-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police said Tuesday that all four people involved had been released on police bail.