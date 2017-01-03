After a few weeks of rest for players and coaches, the CUC Primary Football League and CUC Girls Primary Football League playoffs resume on Saturday with the third round of games at the Annex field beginning at 9 a.m.

Boys Under-9 Consolation Cup

Prospect Primary and George Town Primary face off in a “top of the table” clash at 9 a.m., with Savannah Primary and NorthEast Schools battling it out in the second game at 11:10 a.m.

Boys Under-9 Champions Cup

Defending Under-9 Champions Cup champions Cayman Prep ‘A’ face their younger counterparts, Cayman Prep ‘B’, at 11:10 a.m. In other games it’s Sir John A. Cumber Primary vs. Triple C (9 a.m.), Cayman International School vs. South Sound Schools (10:05 a.m.) and St. Ignatius Prep vs. Red Bay Primary (10:05 a.m.)

Girls Consolation Cup

In the division’s only game, the girls from Prospect Primary play George Town Primary at 12:15 p.m.

Girls Champions Cup

The undefeated girls from Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘A’ team face Triple C at 12:15 p.m., while defending girls’ champions Cayman International School play Prospect Primary at 2:25 p.m. In other games, it’s St. Ignatius Prep vs. Cayman Prep at 1:20 p.m. and Savannah Primary vs. Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘B’ at 1:20 p.m.

Boys Under-11 Consolation Cup

In this very competitive division, it’s Truth For Youth vs. Bodden Town Primary at 3:30 p.m., George Town Primary vs. South Sound Schools at 3:30 p.m. and Prospect Primary ‘B’ vs. Red Bay Primary at 4:35 p.m.

Boys Under-11 Champions Cup

In the PFL’s “heavyweight” division, 2015/2016 Under-11 runners-up Cayman Prep hope to continue their unbeaten run as they face a talented Sir John A. Cumber Primary outfit at 4:35 p.m. In other games, it’s Savannah Primary vs. NorthEast Schools at 2:25 p.m., Cayman International School vs. Triple C at 5:40 p.m. and St. Ignatius Prep vs. Prospect Primary ‘A’ at 5:40 p.m.

The fourth round of playoff games is scheduled for Jan. 14; the semifinals will be on Jan. 21 and the finals and third-place games are set for Jan. 28. All playoff games will be played at the Annex field.

For more information, contact Neil Murray on 914-1110 or 925-8793.