CUC celebrates long-serving retirees

CUC hosted a retirement celebration for long-serving employees Kenzel Dixon, Thomas Bennett and Val Whittaker.

They served the company for 44, 42 and 27 years, respectively. Each worked in four positions during their careers, including lineman foreman, plant operation supervisor and heavy duty mechanic.

President and CEO Richard Hew said CUC is well known for having many long-serving Caymanian employees.

“We are proud to be able to celebrate with these three gentlemen who have worked with CUC for such a long time. They have shared their many years of experience and knowledge and we are grateful to them for their loyalty and dedication over the years. Even though these gentlemen have retired, they will forever be a part of the CUC family. We wish them good health and a long retirement.”