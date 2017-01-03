Estera welcomes Prospect Primary School carolers

A group of 30 students from Prospect Primary School visited the office of Estera Trust (Cayman) Ltd. on Dec. 14 to spread some holiday cheer.

Students from Years 4 to 6 surprised Estera employees by singing Christmas carols for the company.

After the performance, Estera Group Director Julian Black presented the school’s head girl, Leanna Allen, with a donation of US$500 and treated the carolers to cookies and hot chocolate.

The occasion was among a series of events Estera’s Cayman office held for its employees in recognition of the 12 days of Christmas.