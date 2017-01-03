Harneys begins 2017 with eight new partners

Harneys has announced the promotion of eight lawyers. Oliver Bell, Monica Chu, Ellie Crespi, Claire Goldstein, Vicky Lord, Raymond Ng, Chai Ridgers and Jessica Williams became partners in the firm as of Jan. 1.

“Each of these exceptional lawyers has proven their ability and dedication to the firm and its clients over a period of time,” said Harneys Chairman Peter Tarn.

“The expertise and hard work displayed by Claire, Vicky, Chai and Jessica has contributed to the increased profile of our global litigation and restructuring practice, while Oliver, Monica, Ellie and Raymond have each played key roles in the expansion of our corporate, banking and funds capability in key markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia.”

Harneys, which operates in 12 locations across the globe, now has 50 partners.