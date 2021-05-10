Business in brief

New law firm Bransens launches

Attorneys Francine Bryce and Jo-Anne Stephens have launched Bransens, a new Cayman law firm.

Bryce and Stephens have each more than 15 years of international legal experience, having previously worked for law firms in Cayman.

Bransens said in a press release the firm will focus on corporate work, trusts and foundation companies, investment funds, real estate and development, immigration, local licensing, employment, wills and probate and regulatory advice.

Bryce was, until recently, a partner at Higgs & Johnson after having launched her legal career in Jamaica. She has acted in various aspects of banking, corporate and commercial transactions, including maritime and aviation matters, and regularly advises on local licensing and regulatory issues.

Stephens joins Bransens from Walkers where she was a senior counsel. Prior to that she worked at Higgs & Johnson as a senior associate and at Citco as in-house counsel.

She specialises in establishing corporate and trust structures for high net worth individuals and regularly advises on trusts law.

Connect delivers career planning, training

Recruitment firm Nova has started Connect, an initiative that aims to deliver career, employment, and training advice to the community in partnership with the Cayman Islands government and private sector corporate sponsors.

Lousie Reed, founder of Nova Recruitment, said there was a limit to what the firm, launched in 2017, could do to help professionals achieve their full potential in their careers.

“Thinking about your future should be exciting, but building a career plan and then executing it can be daunting. Creating the Connect team allowed us to expand the information, resources, and, most importantly, the one-on-one support needed to inspire people to make informed decisions about their futures,” Reed said in a press release.

Hannah Jackson, career consultant at Connect, “Since launching in late 2020, we have been able to provide career-focused training to 250+ individuals within our Cayman community as well as tailored one-on-one career advice services to over 50 individuals.”

She said Nova Recruitment decided to launch Connect to dedicate a one-on-one service to help Caymanians when it comes to their career path planning and connecting them with resources and information for career advancement.

Services include resume building/optimisation, interview preparation, network introductions, an industry-specific mentoring program, helping to identify studying options, as well as exploring career prospects specific to the Cayman market.

Alexander McGrath becomes latest attorney trained at Walkers

Alexander McGrath has been called to the Cayman Islands Bar as an attorney-at-law.

He was a member of the legal training programme at Walkers and is the 58th Caymanian who trained with the firm to become a lawyer, stated a press release.

McGrath was a recipient of the 2016 Walkers Legal Scholarship and in 2018 completed his LLB degree at the University of Manchester. He completed the Legal Practice Course at the University of Law in London Moorgate. During his studies, McGrath participated in three legal internships with Walkers, where he spent time with the Finance and Corporate, Insolvency and Dispute Resolution, and Investment Funds groups.

Levy graduates from Harneys’ articled clerk programme

Natasja Levy has completed her articles of clerkship and has been admitted as an attorney of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands. She will join Harneys’ corporate practice as an associate.

Prior to embarking on a career in law, Levy had already obtained a bachelor’s degree from The International College of the Cayman Islands and a masters degree in Business Administration from Rivier College, according to a press release. She completed her law degree at Truman Bodden Law School, followed by her postgraduate diploma in legal studies with distinction from Oxford Brookes University.