Aaron Ronaldo Montemayor, 19, who is charged with two counts of breaching quarantine, appeared in Summary Court Monday where his case was adjourned until 24 May.

His hearing was put off while he seeks legal aid.

Montemayor had applied for legal aid, but although he was told he was not entitled to it, the director of legal aid has the discretion to grant it, the teenager’s attorney, John Meghoo, told Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez on Monday.

He asked that the case be deferred “to ask for more information”.

Montemayor, who was accompanied to court by his mother, entered no plea.

Hernandez said she expected the teen to enter a plea at his next court appearance, whether or not the legal aid issue had been resolved. In the meantime, he remains on bail.

According to court documents, Montemayor, who returned to Grand Cayman from overseas on 4 Dec. 2020, left mandatory quarantine at the Holiday Inn hotel two days later. He was found at his family’s home in Prospect, where police warned him of intended prosecution.

He was later relocated to his Prospect residence, where the second breach allegedly occurred on 11 Dec.

Montemayor was charged with two counts of failing to comply with the Control of COVID-19 Regulations.