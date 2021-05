Great news that the interests of the Caymanian people are being served. That the Central Planning Authority has rejected plans for a West Bay four-storey apartment block.

Hosannas, too, to the CPA for rejecting the old Boggy Sand Road seawall cabana teardown for a residential home.

Developers would build condos and resorts in the seawater below the high-water mark off Seven Mile Beach, if they could!

Nan Socolow