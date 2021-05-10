Search for justice: Cayman Compass series shines light on cold cases

When a major crime is committed, police investigators run against the clock exploring all line of inquiries to solve it.

Often, they are able to bring the case to a conclusion.

However, when an incident can’t be solved over a period of time, it’s often categorised as a ‘cold case’.

Here in the Cayman Islands, there is a special team of investigators, known as the Serious Crimes Review Team, tasked with clearing more than 20 cold cases.

The aim is to bring justice and closure to the families affected.

The team was created by Commissioner Derek Byrne with the specific aim of getting to the root of unsolved cases in the Cayman Islands.

Cayman Compass journalists Reshma Ragoonath and Alvaro Serey, in partnership with the RCIPS Serious Crimes Review Team, will be highlighting the cases under investigation by the team and the work they do in a new monthly crime investigative series.

Tomorrow, visit the Cayman Compass for the first in the series.