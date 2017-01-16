Anyone cruising the classified ads over Christmas may have spotted an item that stood out from the pages of cars, bikes and household furniture: “Pirate ship for sale.”

The Jolly Roger, an icon of Cayman’s tourism industry and the most recognizable vessel in the island’s waters, is advertised for $500,000.

The ship, which takes tourists on island cruises and is the feature of Cayman’s Pirates Week celebrations, is a replica of Christopher Columbus’s 15th century galleon, the Nina.

It is advertised as a “perfect gift” or a great business opportunity.

The ad indicates that the current owner is moving on to other businesses.